PMO push may open auto PLI doors to EV startups like Ather, Euler, and River
Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 12 Jan 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
The ministry of heavy industries, the nodal agency for the PLI scheme, has sought inputs from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on including companies such as Ather Energy, River Mobility and Euler Motors in the ₹25,938-cr programme, which received the Union Cabinet's approval in 2021.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI: The Union ministry of heavy industries (MHI) is considering including electric vehicle (EV) startups in its flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto component industry following a nudge from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), three people aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story