PMO push may open auto PLI doors to EV startups like Ather, Euler, and River

“As beneficiaries of the PLI-Auto scheme ourselves, we see this as a positive step towards building a strong and resilient EV ecosystem in India. Our products qualify under the Auto PLI framework and the scheme has played an important role in enabling us to Design in India, Make in India, and Export from India. More broadly, PLI has played an important role in strengthening local manufacturing and encouraging innovation," said a spokesperson for EKA Mobility, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd. "Any move that supports wider participation like opening it up to more new-age companies, while staying true to the scheme’s intent and localization goals, can only help accelerate the growth of India’s electric mobility ecosystem and make it stronger in the long run."