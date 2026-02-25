India is emerging as an engineering base for global components majors such as Tenneco Inc., BorgWarner Inc., and Valeo SE, which are expanding their manufacturing footprint in the country.
Global auto parts makers turn to India for engineering
SummaryIndian engineering teams are increasingly working alongside counterparts in the US and Europe to develop advanced vehicle technologies for global players.
India is emerging as an engineering base for global components majors such as Tenneco Inc., BorgWarner Inc., and Valeo SE, which are expanding their manufacturing footprint in the country.
