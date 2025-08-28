India’s EV charging app to skip personal data collection

FoNew Delhi: India’s electric vehicle charging app will likely prioritise data privacy over personal data collection even as it is used to analyse user behaviour and charging patterns to help optimise services and innovation.

The app may rely on aggregated and anonymised user data rather than store individual user and transaction data, two officials said.

The unified hub for public EV charging infrastructure is being developed by the ministry of heavy industries and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd in collaboration with UPI-maker National Payments Corporation of India.

Concerns around data privacy and security were raised during a recent meeting of stakeholders, including ministry officials, Bhel representatives, EV charging infrastructure operators, and automakers, one of the officials said.

“There are plans to onboard all charge-point operators to provide consumers with a complete layout of public charging in the country. There is a clear principle on not collecting individual data for this,” the official said.

The second official said there was consensus among government stakeholders, application developers, and charging infrastructure service providers that individuals’ data should not be stored.

This aligns with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act that gives users more control over their data, putting the onus on businesses to seek the necessary approvals. However, the government is yet to notify rules under Act, which was cleared in 2023.

“Aggregated data from EV chargers can be used to review the performance of the actual infrastructure. You can see the utilisation of each charger, the uptime and downtime of each charger. It will provide a better picture of the overall charging infrastructure in the country by mapping the demand for these services geographically. But a critical facet needs attention—data security,”said Sharif Qamar, associate director of transport and urban governance at The Energy and Resources Institute (Teri), a non-profit think tank.

“The unified app needs to have adequate cybersecurity measures in place to protect whatever data is collected and stored,” he added.

The Bhel app is expected to be a one-stop platform for electric vehicle owners to look for public charging stations, book charging slots, and make payments.

The government is developing the EV charging app anticipating a massive growth in electric vehicle adoption, with the federal policy think-tank Niti Aayog forecasting a 49% compound annual growth rate in the sector by 2030.

EV sales jumped 17% in 2024-25 to 1.9 million vehicles from about 1.6 million in FY24.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is crucial to reduce range anxiety among consumers. As on 1 August, India had only 29,277 public charging stations, according to a parliamentary disclosure by the ministry of heavy industries citing data collected by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

As of 31 March, India had more than 6.3 million km of road network, according to a 11 June statement by the Press Information Bureau on India’s transport infrastructure. Across these roads, India's state-run oil marketing companies had more than 88,500 fuel stations as of 1 July, according to a Lok Sabha disclosure. This does not include private sector petrol pumps.