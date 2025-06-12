India’s EV dreams are caught between rare earth and a hard place
Ayaan Kartik , Nehal Chaliawala 11 min read 12 Jun 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Summary
China is weaponizing the export of rare earths and related magnets, which are critical components in automobiles, especially EVs. These moves threaten to bring the EV industry, already hobbled by myriad issues, to a standstill.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi/Mumbai: Bajaj Auto’s earnings call on the evening of 29 May, replete with revenue and profits and margins and ratios, was trundling along the way such calls usually trundle. And then, as the discussion veered towards electric vehicles (EV), the leadership dropped a bombshell. “It’s a threat to the entire EV business," executive director Rakesh Sharma intoned sombrely. “There is no short-term solution. Alternatives exist, but they will take time to develop."
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story