Although it has taken baby steps towards the EV lane, Maruti Suzuki is on the other side of the debate. Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer of corporate affairs at Maruti Suzuki, told Mint that EV penetration in India is currently less than 3%. “While all efforts are to maximize this 3%, we cannot say we will do nothing about the balance 97%," said Bharti. He added that the purpose and effect of strong hybrids is to replace pure diesel or petrol vehicles because they increase energy efficiency by 36-44% and reduce CO2 by 25-31% over petrol vehicles.