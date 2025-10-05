Mint Explainer | What’s tripping up India’s push for more local EV parts

The Union government has over the past decade introduced multiple policy initiatives to support the manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles. While the names of the schemes, their targets, and budgetary allocations have changed, one thing has remained constant—the presence of a phased manufacturing programme, or PMP.

The PMP is meant to get EV manufacturers to use more locally made parts and gradually phase out imported components. The programme’s localisation criteria lists auto components that EV makers are allowed to import.

Automakers have to abide by this criteria to avail subsidies under the PM E-Drive (PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement) scheme, which was introduced a year ago to succeed the second edition of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of [Hybrid and] Electric Vehicles) scheme.

The government has blacklisted and even pursued legal action against companies found claiming incentives under these schemes while not adhering to the PMP criteria.

But in a notice on 30 September, the government said makers of e-trucks and e-buses could import traction motor sub-assemblies—the main motor system powering a vehicle’s movement—without losing benefits under the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme. Why? Because of the rare earth magnet crisis.

Mint explains why the government amended its localisation criteria for specific EV makers as it prepares to address the rare earth magnet shortage.