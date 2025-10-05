Mint Explainer | What’s tripping up India’s push for more local EV parts

So how flexible is the government’s localisation control for EV parts?

The PMP is designed to be a localisation knob that can be twisted to suit prevailing conditions. Think of it like a screw that will be tightened in the years to come as the auto industry widens the scope of component manufacturing. As manufacturing of crucial EV components reaches scale, those components will stop appearing on the PMP list and the government will make it mandatory for EV makers to source these parts locally.