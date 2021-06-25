The Fame scheme was announced in 2019 with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore and the government expected to incentivize the purchase of 7,090 electric buses, 35,000 four-wheelers, 500,000 three-wheelers and 1 million two-wheelers. In reality, though, due to the high localization norms and other rules, most of the products in the segment did not qualify for the incentives. The ones that qualified did not get enough subsidies to close the price gap with combustion engine vehicles.