India's first flex-fuel vehicles are here, with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hero Motocorp Ltd, unveiling versions of their entry-level models. The launch of these vehicles, which can run fully on ethanol, comes at a time when the Centre is looking to increase ethanol blending to cut crude oil imports.
Flex-fuel vehicles are finally here. Will WagonR, HF Deluxe, Splendor+ make it?
SummaryWhile Maruti introduced the flex-fuel version of model WagonR on Thursday, Hero rolled out similar versions of its HF Deluxe and Splendor+ a day earlier. Tata Motors plans to launch its flex-fuel model by early next year.
India's first flex-fuel vehicles are here, with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hero Motocorp Ltd, unveiling versions of their entry-level models. The launch of these vehicles, which can run fully on ethanol, comes at a time when the Centre is looking to increase ethanol blending to cut crude oil imports.
About the Author
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
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