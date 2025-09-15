Mint Explainer | The math behind India’s fuel efficiency rules

Policymakers in New Delhi and automakers across the country are currently focused on the same chart—a cartesian graph containing a single line. This is no straightforward line. Its slope will determine the production strategy for India’s vehicle manufacturers for half a decade.

The graph will determine the next iteration of India’s fuel efficiency rules, which were first introduced in 2017 to nudge manufacturers to reduce vehicle emissions. These rules, dubbed the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (Cafe) framework for cars and constant speed fuel consumption (CSFC) guidelines for trucks, are tightened every five years.

Discussions are ongoing for the third iteration of the Cafe rules and the second iteration of CSFC, which are to be implemented in April 2027.

Mint explains the maths behind fuel efficiency slopes, carveouts of light and heavy vehicles, fuel-efficiency testing, and metrics used globally towards decarbonising the roads.

When did fuel efficiency frameworks originate?

The US was the first country to propose fuel efficiency regulations, in 1975, because of the Arab oil embargo a few years earlier and its high dependence on oil imports. It mandated vehicle makers to make more high-mileage vehicles to reduce gasoline consumed by the transport sector.

India introduced broad fuel efficiency guidelines in the early 1990s, but the first edition of the Cafe regulations was notified in 2014. As Cafe 3 discussions take shape, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly called for reducing India’s high fuel import bill of about ₹22 trillion and promoting sustainable mobility.

How are fuel efficiency regulations determined?

Different countries calculate fuel efficiency differently. In India, carbon dioxide emitted per kilometer is the key metric, while in the US it is the distance covered per gallon of fuel and in China, it is the fuel consumed for every 100 km.

How are these plotted on a graph to determine fuel efficiency?

Consider a regular graph with y and x axis. Take the vehicle weight on the horizontal y-axis, and one of the above metrics on the vertical x-axis. Smaller vehicles are lighter, and more fuel efficient, while larger vehicles need more fuel to run and are heavier. Depending on the metric used, this would create a slanting line on the graph.

For instance, the US uses mileage as a metric. So the line would slope downwards towards heavier vehicles. For Indian and Chinese metrics, the line would slope upwards towards heavier vehicles.

This is where policymakers step in. Their job is to determine the slope of the fuel efficiency limits. Will it follow the curvature and slope of the industry’s fuel efficiency matrix? Will it allow some respite for all kinds of vehicles? Or will it be stringent?

How’s this playing out in India?

The hullabaloo over Cafe 3 discussions the past few months has been over benefits for small cars, typically those under 4 meters.

On one side of this debate is Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, since its sales of small cars such as Swift, Alto, and Wagon R account for a substantial share of its topline. On the other side are automakers such as Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd that sell large diesel cars but have also invested heavily in zero-emission technology such as battery-powered electric vehicles.

This is where policy tools like Cafe and CSFC can nudge production strategies based on the slope in their fuel efficiency graph.

The US and China have carveouts for extremely light and heavy vehicles. That means the line that policymakers drew for fuel efficiency caps goes flat in the extremes, but has a slope in the middle. If automakers make cars lighter than a particular weight, the fuel efficiency limit for them stays the same. If they manufacture vehicles heavier than a particular limit, their cap stays constant.

If a company manufactures heavy diesel-guzzling cars to cater to demand for premium sports utility vehicles, it has to ensure that the vehicle’s fuel efficiency stays within the limit, no matter how heavy the vehicle is. But smaller cars get perks. No matter how much smaller a vehicle gets, fuel efficiency caps do not get more stringent.

India’s Cafe framework uses an average of vehicle weights to determine the fuel emission cap. This is the point on the x-axis that will determine the fuel emission cap line on the graph and its slope. Under Cafe 2 rules, that weight is 1,145 kg. This is set to be revised to 1,170 kg in the proposed Cafe 3 framework, which would influence changes in fuel efficiency caps.

For Cafe 3, the government has proposed reducing the fuel efficiency cap from 113 grams of CO2 emitted per kilometer to 91.7, and further reducing it to 70 in Cafe 4, which is slated for implementation in 2032.

What about trucks?

India’s fuel efficiency rules for trucks are not devoid of controversy. Vehiclemakers wanted trucks weighing under 3,500 kg to be exempted from CSFC rules. The government rejected this demand. Truckmakers are now demanding that a homegrown simulator tool called Bharat VECTO be used for calculating fuel efficiency. But the tool does not exist yet.

What role do electric vehicles play in all this?

India’s fuel efficiency rules for cars and trucks include carveouts for cleaner technologies, called super credits. For instance, every electric car sold by an automaker is counted as three units sold, while a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle is counted as four, since vehicles running on these powertrains emit no carbon dioxide.

Vehicles emitting less CO2 than a petrol or diesel vehicle also get perks, with a proposal to count each biofuel vehicle as 0.95 units sold. Vehicles with smaller technological embellishments to increase fuel efficiency, such as regenerative braking, are counted as 0.98 units.

What’s the ongoing debate about E20 petrol?

India recently made it compulsory for petrol cars to be run on fuel blended with 20% ethanol to reduce CO2 emissions as well as the country’s oil imports.

Car owners complain that E20 petrol (petrol blended with 20% ethanol) is hurting fuel mileage and could result in long-term engine wear, indirectly contributing to higher levels of pollution. Some automakers have stated that E20 petrol impacts vehicle efficiency marginally, mainly older vehicles not designed for E20 fuel.

The government, however, remains steadfast in its support to the biofuel blending.

What other policy tools are integral to decarbonising roads?

The automobile industry keeps pushing to keep fuel efficiency rules relaxed, as investing in cleaner and more sustainable automotive technologies is costly and can increase vehicle prices, a massive concern in India’s price-sensitive market.

But fuel efficiency regulations do not operate in a silo.

Other policy nudges such as caps on fuel emissions (Bharat Stage regulations); incentives for manufacturers to produce cleaner vehicles, such as the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile sector (PLI-Auto); incentives encouraging customers to buy electric vehicles, such as the PM E-Drive scheme (PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement); and development of necessary infrastructure also aid in decarbonising roads.