India gets its first geared electric motorbike: price, features and more

Ahmedabad-based startup Matter Energy has introduced its first electric motorbike in India. Dubbed as a 22nd century motorbike, it comes with a 5 kWh power pack and is equipped with active liquid cooling technology. The company, however, has not revealed the name of the motorcycle though. Here’s a look at all features of the new electric bike:
Matter Energy motorbike design
Matter Energy motorbike features a ‘muscular’ design with sturdy looks. It is offered in four colour shades – grey and neon, blue and gold, black and gold and red/black/white. The motorcycle features LED lights along with auto-cancelling indicators. The seats are split with raised clip-on handlebars and split grab rail.
Matter Energy motorbike battery
As mentioned before, Matter Energy motorbike comes with a 5 kWh battery capacity which the company terms as MatterEnergy 1.0. The vehicle can be plugged into a 5A socket to power up. It takes up to 5 hours to charge completely.
There is a smart battery management system (BMS) to ensure safety on the motorcycle. Matter Energy motorbike also comes with active liquid cooling system and an integrated intelligent thermal management system (IITMS) that help regulate its temperature.
The electric motorbike is claimed to deliver a peak torque of 520Nm. It is equipped with three different ride modes. These are Sport, Eco and City.
Matter Energy motorbike features
Matter Energy motorbike comes with a 4-speed unit conventional gearbox and offers dual-channel ABS. It is equipped with a 7.0-inch touch-enabled LCD screen. The display shows turn-by-turn navigation, notification alerts and music playback.
The motorcycle offers smart app controls like remote lock and unlock feature, push navigation and more. It is also equipped with a push-button start feature along with park assist and reverse functionality. Other important specifications of Matter Energy motorbike include theft detection, charging percentage and ride stats.
Matter Energy motorbike price and availability
Matter Energy has announced the booking for the electric motorbike will open in the first quarter of 2023. Deliveries are said to begin in April 2023. The company has not revealed the name of the motorbike yet.
