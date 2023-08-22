India gets its own NCAP rating for vehicle safety standard

India gets its own NCAP rating for vehicle safety standard1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari announced the launch of a new vehicle safety norm under B-NCAP, and emphasized the importance of safer vehicles in India, where there are 5 lakh accidents and 1.5 lakh deaths annually.
New Delhi: The government will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (B-NCAP) in October to assess the safety of new vehicles. The programme will assign star ratings based on a vehicle's performance in crash tests similar to global NCAP and European NCAP, ultimately improving road safety in the country.