EV charger benchmark costs halved, fast chargers gain policy focus
The ministry of heavy industries, in consultation with the ministry of power, has slashed the costs of these EV chargers, also known as EV supply equipment (EVSE), from the earlier 2022 benchmarks. Earlier, a 50kW charger cost ₹7.28 lakh, while the new benchmark for a 60kW charger is ₹3.4 lakh.
NEW DELHI: India has more than halved the benchmark prices of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers and enhanced their charging capacity, in a move aimed at expanding green mobility and enabling longer driving ranges across the country, two people aware of the matter said.