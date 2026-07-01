Mint Explainer: Why are policymakers giving hybrid vehicles the cold shoulder?

The Delhi government’s decision to exclude hybrid vehicles from tax benefits in its electric vehicle (EV) policy is part of a growing national trend. Over the past year, hybrid cars have steadily lost fiscal support across India, with states from Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan rolling back incentives to prioritize full EVs.
This policy shift follows a fierce industry debate that pitted homegrown carmakers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra against Japanese giants Maruti Suzuki and Toyota over whether hybrid technology deserves government backing.
Mint explains why hybrids are rapidly falling out of favour with policymakers.
Where have hybrids lost incentives?
Delhi became the latest key market to drop the idea of incentivising hybrid vehicles by waiving road and registration taxes. Over the past year, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have also withdrawn such incentives for hybrid cars, choosing to back only 100% electric vehicles to accelerate their adoption.