CAFE and the comeback car: Hybrids prep for the fast lane, leaving EVs behind
Ayaan Kartik 6 min read 20 Feb 2026, 05:55 am IST
CAFE-3 norms debuting in April 2027 are stringent fleet-wide emission standards, aiming to reduce average carbon dioxide emissions to roughly 71.5 g/km by 2032.
Hybrid cars may roar past their electric cousins in the coming years after trailing them in the green transition so far, mirroring a pattern set in the US, Europe and South Korea.
