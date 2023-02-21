India is among the world’s worst drivers; Japan is the best: Report
- According to a list created by an insurance company ‘Compare the market’, India has been ranked fourth among the countries with the worst drivers. Notably, the survey also listed the world's best drivers with Japan topping the chart.
India is a country with increasing traffic day by day. Moreover, rash driving and an alarming number of accidents have also become a significant issue in the country. This has resulted in listing India as one of the countries with the worst drivers in the world, as per a study.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×