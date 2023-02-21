India is among the world’s worst drivers; Japan is the best: Report

India is a country with increasing traffic day by day. Moreover, rash driving and an alarming number of accidents have also become a significant issue in the country. This has resulted in listing India as one of the countries with the worst drivers in the world, as per a study.

According to a list created by an insurance company ‘Compare the market’, India has been ranked fourth among the countries with the worst drivers. Notably, the survey also listed the world's best drivers with Japan topping the chart.

The organisation studied drivers in more than 50 nations in order to compile a list of the greatest and worst drivers in the globe. The analysis comes to the conclusion that the list was produced subjectively. It states that a list of trends, traffic awareness, and traffic concerns have been added because it is difficult to assess driving proficiency. They took into account things like the state of the roads, the posted speed limit, the legal blood alcohol content level, and more.

The list of nations with the worst drivers in the world was headed by Thailand. It has some of the worst traffic in the entire globe. Lebanon is ranked third for having the worst drivers, behind Peru in second place. India is ranked fourth among the world's worst driving nations. India's rules and enforcement remain lax. Japan scores 4.57 points while India only receives 2.34.

The Netherlands came in second on the list of nations having the best drivers in the world, after only Japan. Estonia came in fourth, with Norway securing the third position. Another Scandinavian country, this time Sweden, occupied the final spot on the top five list, claiming the fifth rank.

Meanwhile, Uber has released its annual travel index called ‘Riding with Intercity’, encapsulating travel trends especially when it comes to long-distance trips. The year gone by saw the highest number of Intercity trips being booked on Saturday, followed by Sunday, signaling a clear resurgence of the ‘#wanderlust’ chasers, as per the company.

The Uber index highlights key travel trends, including top tourist destinations, popular off-beat routes, and most sought-after days of the week for ‘heading out’. It is interesting to note that riders from Mumbai flocked to retreats and wellness centers in Pune, Lonavala, and Alibaug and booked the maximum intercity cabs on weekends for getaways in 2022. Following Mumbai, in decreasing order of popularity, Bangaloreans chose to explore the Bannerghatta Biological Park and Nandi Hills on weekends booking the intercity rides.