The active cases decreased by 10,12,78 to reach 20,04,333-- 5.18 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.60 per cent, the ministry said
With 2,35,532 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.08 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll has climbed to 4,93,198 with 871 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.