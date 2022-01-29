Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / India logs 2,35,532 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate drops to 13.39%

India logs 2,35,532 new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate drops to 13.39%

A health worker collects a swab sample for RT-PCR Covid-19 test, at UPHC Poly Clinic, in Sector 31, Gurugram
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Livemint

  • The active cases decreased by 10,12,78 to reach 20,04,333-- 5.18 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.60 per cent, the ministry said

With 2,35,532 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.08 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,93,198 with 871 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 10,12,78 to reach 20,04,333-- 5.18 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.60 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.39 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.89 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 38,36,07,10, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said

After the Saturday update, the total number of infections stands at 40,858,251 it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.04 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

 

