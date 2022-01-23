India logs 3.33 lakh new Covid cases in 24 hrs, daily positivity rate at 17.78%1 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Covid cases in India: The active cases have increased to 21,87,205 while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities
India reported a decline in its daily coronavirus cases on Sunday. The country added 3,33,533 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 39,237,264, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. Yesterday, India had logged 3,37,704 new coronavirus infections.
The active cases have increased to 21,87,205 while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 5.57% of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18%, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 17.78% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.87%.
The data stated that 71.34 crore tests have been conducted so far and 19,60,954 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
So far, 161.92 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, it added.
India's top-3 metro cities have witnessed a decline in their positivity rates in the last 24 hours. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have continued to report a dip in their positivity rate along with low hospitalisation rate.
In the national capital Delhi, the Covid positivity rate almost halved in a week with 30.64% on January 15 to 16.36% on Saturday. On the other hand, Mumbai's test positivity rate went down to 7% from 10% on Saturday. The city showed a 28% dip in cases from the peak the city had registered on 7 January.
