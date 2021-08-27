The New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) for Latin America and the Caribbean conducted a crash test on the Suzuki Swift that is made in India and Japan. The car scored zero stars on the test. The new Renault Duster produced in Latin America and Romania was also put to paces in a crash test, which yielded a similar zero star rating. Latin NCAP called for urgent improvements in the cars.

View Full Image Crash test conducted on the Suzuki Swift

The Suzuki Swift tested in the Latin NCAP was made in India and Japan, with two airbags as standard. The hatchback which is popular in India achieved 15.53% protection in Adult Occupant, 0% in Child Occupant, 66.07% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 6.98% in Safety Assist. The result published by Latin NCAP is valid for the hatchback and sedan versions.

According to the crash-testing agency, the zero stars result is explained by the poor side impact protection and an open door during the test, low whiplash score due to the lack of UN32 prove for rear impact test, lack of standard side head protection airbags, lack of standard ESC and the decision of Suzuki of not recommending CRS for the test.

The Swift is sold in Europe with 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, while the model in Latin America is not offered with side body and head airbags and ESC as standard. The Latin American version of the Swift still offers standard a lap belt in the rear centre seating position, which according to the agency, can cause high injury risks.

In the Global NCAP crash test, the Maruti Suzuki Swift scored 2 stars. The car was rated 2-stars for both adult and child occupants. The test had also labelled the car's bodyshell as unstable.

