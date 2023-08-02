comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 10:41:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.05 -2.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.2 -2.2%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 631.8 -1.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.2 -0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.7 -1.3%
Business News/ Auto News / India might welcome Tesla's Chinese vendors: Report
Back

India may be open to the possibility of permitting foreign vendors, particularly those from China, who work with Tesla, to produce essential components within the country. However, the government is not inclined towards granting exemptions specific to any particular company, reported the Economic Times

As per the report, this development is significant due to the reliance on imports from China for critical components like battery cells used in electric vehicles.

Previously, Mint reported that A delegation of high-ranking Tesla executives, including key members from the public policy, supply chain, and business development teams, is currently in India to actively interact with various government stakeholders and gain valuable insights into the local market.

Heading the meetings are Rohan Patel, the Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, based in Washington, and Roshan Thomas, Vice President of Global Supply Chains at Tesla.

Reportedly, the Tesla representatives conducted meetings with Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, to deliberate on the incentives and advantages for promoting the sales of their electric vehicles in India. Additionally, the officials attended the festivities during the inauguration of the India Trade Promotion Organization complex Bharat Mandapam, hosted by the ministry, with the honorable presence of Prime Minister Modi and Minister Goyal.

During previous meetings with the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Tesla executives explored the option of importing their electric vehicles from the Berlin Gigafactory specifically for the Indian market.

Nevertheless, the government's position remains firm in not entertaining any special taxation rates for a sole original equipment manufacturer. In fact, the company was advised to explore the assembly processes of established luxury manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz India and BMW in the country. This suggestion aimed to provide insight into the functioning of the local ecosystem. A government official, who was part of the discussions and requested anonymity, shared, "We cannot give privilege to one firm when other brands pay full duty on imports. Other luxury carmakers also assemble in India by importing parts, with minimal domestic value addition. However, India is an important market for Tesla, and the company cannot and doesn’t want to ignore India."

 

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout