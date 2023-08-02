India might welcome Tesla's Chinese vendors: Report1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST
India may allow foreign vendors working with Tesla, including those from China, to produce components in the country, report suggests.
India may be open to the possibility of permitting foreign vendors, particularly those from China, who work with Tesla, to produce essential components within the country. However, the government is not inclined towards granting exemptions specific to any particular company, reported the Economic Times
