India might welcome Tesla's Chinese vendors: Report

Nevertheless, the government's position remains firm in not entertaining any special taxation rates for a sole original equipment manufacturer. In fact, the company was advised to explore the assembly processes of established luxury manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz India and BMW in the country. This suggestion aimed to provide insight into the functioning of the local ecosystem. A government official, who was part of the discussions and requested anonymity, shared, "We cannot give privilege to one firm when other brands pay full duty on imports. Other luxury carmakers also assemble in India by importing parts, with minimal domestic value addition. However, India is an important market for Tesla, and the company cannot and doesn’t want to ignore India."