EV has opened doors for companies to lead in planning, designing and execution for the development of this evolving ecosystem in India. French software major, Dassault Systemes , is among the leader to help OEMs reduce time, cost and expedite the final execution of electric vehicles with its solutions. Renuka Srinivasan, SIMULIA Sales Director and Shree Harsha, Director- India Marketing and Communications & Strategic planning, Dassault Systèmes, briefed us about their company’s expertise is solving this mission critical segment.

With boom to EV, how can EV OEMs accelerate shift towards zero-emissions vehicles by using advanced 3D technologies?

The demand for EV is at its tipping point right now, the current Indian EV ecosystem is undergoing a real shift, not only for the traditional OEMs but also as suppliers, and startups innovate to capture this market. Simultaneously there are factors contributing to rising demand from customers. Apart from growing consciousness towards environment, we are also seeing impetus from the Government, be it through the FAME scheme or the Vehicle Scrappage Policy that could encourage a potential switch to EV by customers. The government has also procured many EV vehicles for its own fleets across the country adding to the rising demand for EVs.

As the demand picks up, the readiness of the industry to develop, design and locally manufacture components including motor, battery and power electronics, in India will be critical. Bringing a new generation of cars onto the road requires new vehicle innovators, OEM leaders and suppliers alike to rethink the way vehicles are conceptualized, engineered, tested, manufactured and sold.

To build and deploy these capacities in the fastest time, EV OEMs can deploy virtual Twin technologies such as 3D modeling which will help them to not only visualize the product they are building, but also analyze what-if scenarios, and help in modelling the future product and also validate the performance of them in various driving conditions. By leveraging simulation capabilities, OEMs can build vehicles tested for safety- for e.g., run simulations to determine durability of the components; or analyze the thermal aspects of the battery for performance and safety. By creating a virtual twin of the vehicle, or components, OEMs can create multiple variations to identify one that optimizes all requirements before mass manufacturing and perform trade off studies.

From modelling of battery, chemistry to full electric powertrains & vehicle integration, from high-end luxury carmakers to the consumer centric 2-3W e-vehicles of tomorrow, 3DEXPERIENCE platform has emerged as the standout choice to develop any type of electric mobility in both passenger & commercial vehicle segment in India.

As more EV startups foray in India, how can Virtual Twin technology reduce turnaround time, and expedite their go-to-market strategy?

The automotive landscape in India is evolving at a rapid pace. Our customers in India from large OEMs to component suppliers and start-ups have been scouting for solutions that enable quicker design, simulation, collaboration, improving productivity and designing electric vehicles and components for the future. These new Electric Vehicle innovators and global OEMs have many challenges in common. Competition has never been greater to converge new EV concepts, support early feasibility, engineer highest performance, and accelerate innovative vehicles to market, all while optimizing costs, quality and customer experience.

Electro Mobility Accelerator solutions from DASSAULT SYSTEMES provide industry-proven capabilities to germinate new mobility services concepts, explore regional options, virtually simulate & validate performance, all on one secure, powerful platform.

Global industry leaders have relied on our 3DEXPERIENCE cloud-based (and on premise) applications to capture and assess social media intelligence, analyze market demand, then develop and deliver customer-preferred innovations to market, faster and more efficiently than their global competitors. For e.g., NIO the American EV maker took just 3 years to develop their full vehicle after they adopted Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform which helped them to streamline their new product development process and connect all information flows, integrating product data, bill of materials (BOM) data, manufacturing data and even partner data on a single platform to enable seamless sharing

Frontier technologies, especially Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, offer product lifecycle management (PLM) and 3D modelling software, simulation apps and industry solutions via which OEMs, startups and others can perform various functions. They are able to determine thermal, structural, electromagnetic compatibility (EMI-EMC) of critical components of electric vehicle.

How can frontier tech like 3D and virtual twin technology reduce cost of production in EVs and make it more affordable for consumers?

From a manufacturing perspective, the biggest component in electric vehicles is the battery especially its safety and traceability, which increases the manufacturing, costs for OEMs. So, one of the ways to make EVs more affordable, is to reduce the battery development costs. 3DEXPERIENCE helps all participants along the battery value chain to accelerate and de-risk their efforts for better, more profitable and sustainable energy.

For this, we have also seen the Indian government incentivizing battery development and cell manufacturing in India with various PLI schemes. This has encouraged huge investments from Asian, Korean and Japanese battery companies in India but there is an opportunity to develop the Indian ecosystem for battery value chain.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a scalable and adaptable tool for companies to accelerate their evolution from startups to the next generation of carmakers. The complex automotive development cycle is requiring greater collaboration and integration across the industry, and this can be supported only by a single source of information. The result is innovative and reliable products, based on faster decision-making, the reuse of existing models, manufacturing knowledge and comprehensive requirements management, which will help in better budget and program management.

This is where Dassault Systèmes comes in. By using SIMULIA and CATIA applications powered by 3DEXPERIENCE Platform, automotive engineers can design and develop the exterior profile of the products, as well as the digital mock-ups of the entire product. Earlier this year, Bangalore-based electric vehicle (EV) start-up, Simple Energy launched Simple Mark 2 with an improved range of 240km on a single charge and a top speed of 100kph, designed completely on Dassault Systèmes’ development platform. They were able to unveil the upgraded version within six months of launching Mark 1 in November 2020. For e.g., we have been working with Mahindra & Mahindra in simulating the functioning of automotive components in a virtual environment and have better confidence on vehicle integration.

For India to develop its EV roadmap, an important pillar would be to localize production of components. We are aligned with the country's mission for a sustainable and green mobility landscape. EVs are certainly a way forward and we are geared up to address the EV requirements with our portfolio of industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to address each of the segments -- OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), suppliers and startups in the automotive industry.

Along with EV vehicles, there is a need to set up the relevant infrastructure for battery etc. How is Dassault Systèmes mobilizing the ecosystem by reducing inefficiencies and expediting go-to-market for EV?

Simulation will play a key role in enhancing India’s abilities to develop safe charging infrastructure, safer batteries given the various environment conditions across India in which consumers may use these vehicles. Crucial element here is to have a platform, which supports multi discipline, multi physics environment, which can help engineers to find the optimal trade-offs for resolving conflicting requirements of usage of the vehicle. Therefore, we provide the ability to virtually test multiple options of the vehicle usage, which can drastically shorten development cycles for any OEM or startup.

Are there are any challenges you foresee, with regards to India's EV boom?

EV Megatrends will need engineers to cross-functional knowledge in the fields of electrical, electronics, mechanical and chemical domains. Since EV's have software and electronics, multi-disciplinary knowledge as in the field of mechatronics will play a crucial role and this is where, we see there is a need of courses on model based Systemes engineering, Battery modeling and simulation, Motors design and ISO standards on functional safety etc as part of the course curriculum. We are working with several academic institutes and Government bodies in helping them build this workforce of the future to support the future of EV economy in India.

Secondly, India needs to establish SOPs such as standardization of battery packs etc to bring uniformity in the ecosystem.

Dassault Systèmes is working with various stakeholders to bring a skill framework in universities, and work with industry and academia to bridge the skill-gap and align to state EV policies. Further, we have invested in Centers of Excellence in the country, and have more such centers in India than in Europe. We have already set up Centers of Excellence with state governments across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, to provide training and product virtual testing facilities across industries, especially for startups, MSMEs and students. Our engineers and ecosystem of experts also mentor the participants with latest technology as part of 3DEXPERIENCE Lab ecosystem in India.

Lastly, Dassault Systèmes has collaborated with Atal Innovation Mission in supporting and promoting AIM beneficiaries including Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), AIM incubators (AICs and EICs), Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACIC), grantees under Atal New India Challenge (ANIC), and Atal Research & Innovation for Small Enterprise (ARISE). Our 3DEXPERIENCE lab will give access to technology and community for emerging startups in new domains like electric vehicles, batteries and charging infrastructure to frugal innovators who are planning to provide sustainable solutions for the industry of the future.

