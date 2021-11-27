To build and deploy these capacities in the fastest time, EV OEMs can deploy virtual Twin technologies such as 3D modeling which will help them to not only visualize the product they are building, but also analyze what-if scenarios, and help in modelling the future product and also validate the performance of them in various driving conditions. By leveraging simulation capabilities, OEMs can build vehicles tested for safety- for e.g., run simulations to determine durability of the components; or analyze the thermal aspects of the battery for performance and safety. By creating a virtual twin of the vehicle, or components, OEMs can create multiple variations to identify one that optimizes all requirements before mass manufacturing and perform trade off studies.