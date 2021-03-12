Credit rating firm India Ratings and Research, on Friday, revised its outlook for the domestic automobile industry to "Improving" from "Negative" as a result of the faster than expected revival in sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers in last six months. Sales picked up as a result of improving economic activity and shift towards private transport to avoid the covid infection.

The ratings firm expects auto volumes to rebound at 16%-20% in FY22 after recording an estimated decline of 14%-18% in FY21.

“Continued preference for personal mobility and demand across the urban and rural markets would be positive for passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws). PV and 2W sales could grow by 18%-22% y-o-y and 16%-20%, respectively, in FY22. The lower growth in 2Ws than PVs could be because of their increased cost of ownership. Commercial vehicles (CVs) could record high double-digit growth of 25%-30% y-o-y in FY22, aided by an uptick in industrial production, increased infrastructure/construction activities and a low base owing to the slowdown over FY20-FY21," said analysts of Indian Ratings in a note.

The note further said India Ratings expects limited rating movements in the sector in FY22 and has thus maintained a "Stable" rating outlook. Industry revenues could increase 16%-20% during FY22, after declining by 8%-10% in FY21. Ebitda margins are likely to remain steady, if higher input prices are offset by the cost corrective measures taken by original equipment manufacturers coupled with improving operating leverage. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Automakers across segments had been witnessing continuous decline in sales from the second half of FY19 due to an economic slowdown triggered by the bankruptcy of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd and increase in prices of vehicles as a result of the transition to new safety and emission norms.

“Credit metrics could improve in FY22. Margins and credit metrics of CV players are likely to witness a higher improvement than the industry due to a weaker base in FY21. Refinancing risk is low for the industry and there is adequate rating headroom," the analysts further noted.

