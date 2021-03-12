India Ratings revises domestic auto sector outlook to ‘Improving’

“Continued preference for personal mobility and demand across the urban and rural markets would be positive for passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws). PV and 2W sales could grow by 18%-22% y-o-y and 16%-20%, respectively, in FY22. The lower growth in 2Ws than PVs could be because of their increased cost of ownership. Commercial vehicles (CVs) could record high double-digit growth of 25%-30% y-o-y in FY22, aided by an uptick in industrial production, increased infrastructure/construction activities and a low base owing to the slowdown over FY20-FY21," said analysts of Indian Ratings in a note.

