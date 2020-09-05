India's passenger vehicle market not likely to hit 10 mn mark by 2030: T. Suzuki

In 2018, Osamu Suzuki, chairman of Suzuki Motor Corp., enthused by the potential of the Indian market, announced that the company expected passenger vehicle sales in India to grow substantially to 10 million units per year by 2030. Suzuki had at that time targetted sales of 5 million units by then and expected to hold on to the 50% market share. As a result, the company invested in a new manufacturing unit in Gujarat with a capacity of 750,000 units and intended to set up another plant of 750,000 units to take its total production capacity to 5 million in India.