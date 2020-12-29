OPEN APP
The XUV300 can seat five and comes with first-in-segment features like seven cabin airbags (in the top W8 variant), front parking sensors and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. (Mahindra)
The XUV300 can seat five and comes with first-in-segment features like seven cabin airbags (in the top W8 variant), front parking sensors and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. (Mahindra)

India seeks comment on proposal to make airbags mandatory for car front passengers

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 04:46 PM IST Aditi Shah , Reuters

All new models manufactured from April 1, and existing models made from June 1, will have to meet the new guideline if approved, the govt said in the notification

MUMBAI : India on Tuesday sought public comment on a proposal to make airbags mandatory for the front passenger in all cars from next year, in a move that could raise costs for automakers slowly seeing a revival in demand.

Carmakers are required to provide an airbag only for the driver, though Indian officials have been talking about the need to improve safety.

All new models manufactured from April 1, and existing models made from June 1, will have to meet the new guideline if approved, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in the notification dated Dec 28.

It asked for suggestions and objections from the public within 30 days from Tuesday before the rule is implemented.

