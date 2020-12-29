India seeks comment on proposal to make airbags mandatory for car front passengers1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 04:46 PM IST
MUMBAI : India on Tuesday sought public comment on a proposal to make airbags mandatory for the front passenger in all cars from next year, in a move that could raise costs for automakers slowly seeing a revival in demand.
Carmakers are required to provide an airbag only for the driver, though Indian officials have been talking about the need to improve safety.
All new models manufactured from April 1, and existing models made from June 1, will have to meet the new guideline if approved, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in the notification dated Dec 28.
It asked for suggestions and objections from the public within 30 days from Tuesday before the rule is implemented.
