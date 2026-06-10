India to notify tighter emission norms this fiscal year, BS VII launch in 2030

Subhash NarayanManas Pimpalkhare
5 min read10 Jun 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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The shift to tighter emission norms assumes importance as India is the world’s third largest automobile market by sales.(ANI)
Summary
India plans to notify BS VII emission norms this fiscal year for rollout from FY30, tightening vehicle pollution standards with stricter emission limits, real-world emission monitoring and advanced diagnostics. The shift is expected to increase vehicle costs as automakers adopt cleaner technologies.

New Delhi: India plans to notify Bharat Stage VII emission norms this fiscal year for rollout in 2030, according to two people aware of the development. The move will mark the next phase of the country's effort to curb vehicular pollution and align with evolving global standards. The stiffer norms may, however, entail fresh investments from automakers and could push up vehicle prices.

Prior to this, India had rolled out the Bharat Stage VI norms in 2020, aimed at reducing vehicular emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

The new norms are expected to impose stricter limits on emissions, while also introducing advanced requirements for real-world emission monitoring, onboard diagnostics and vehicle durability, said one of the people cited above, a government official who requested anonymity.

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For the rollout, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has started inter-ministerial discussions and is holding consultations with automobile manufacturers, fuel retailers and testing agencies to assess technological readiness and implementation timelines, this official said.

The shift to tighter emission norms assumes importance, as India is the world’s third largest automobile market by sales, with over 28.3 million new vehicles sold in FY26, government's Vahan portal data showed.

“The plan is to notify new BS VII standards in the current fiscal itself while providing time till 2030 to the industry to start rolling out BS VII compliant vehicles," said the first person quoted above. "The rollout may be advanced in metro cities if the auto industry is ready with the prototype of new greener vehicles earlier.”

Officials said the transition to BS VII would help address urban air quality concerns and support India’s broader environmental commitments, as Indian cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai routinely face concerns over worsening air quality, significantly due to polluting road transport.

Preparation leeway

According to the second person quoted above, the new emission standards would require substantial investments from automakers in engine technologies, emission control systems and testing infrastructure.

This could also require more time for the industry to prepare, and the proposed timeline could be extended by a year.

“The implementation deadline is being considered for extension to 2030-31 fiscal year, as industry executives have sought adequate lead time to localize components and minimize cost increases for consumers,” said this second person.

The new regulatory framework will broadly follow the Euro 7 standards, adopted by the European Union, but will be adapted to suit Indian road conditions and fuel quality, said the first person cited above.

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The Euro 7 norms will be implemented for different categories of vehicles from November 2026 through 2027. In September, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had said at an industry event that India will align its auto emissions norms with global timelines.

The move towards BS VII emission norms is a “logical next step” in India’s efforts to tackle persistent air quality challenges and align with evolving global standards, said Saket Mehra, partner at consulting firm Grant Thornton Bharat.

“While BS VI delivered meaningful reductions, BS VII is expected to go further by tightening real-world emissions and ensuring vehicles remain compliant over their full operating life, which is critical given the rising vehicle density in Indian cities,” Mehra added.

India should also focus on reducing the number of older vehicles on the road, said Arun Malhotra, an auto industry veteran and former head of a Japanese automobile firm’s Indian operations. He added that while tighter emission norms are important for decarbonizing the auto sector, they will raise costs for manufacturers, which are likely to be passed on to consumers, he said.

Cost factor

Industry estimates suggest the new norms may push up manufacturing cost by 30,000-1,00,000 per vehicle, depending on the segment and the extent of technological upgrades required for the specific model. This may eventually reflect on the vehicle price tag for consumers.

This rising cost could put pressure on automakers to either discontinue certain models that are too expensive to upgrade or push consumers towards cleaner alternatives such as strong hybrids or electric vehicles (EVs), said a sector expert, requesting anonymity.

However, while earlier emission norm transitions required fuel refining upgrades, the same may not be needed in this round, experts said.

“Unlike the shift from BS IV to BS VI in 2020, which required oil refineries to undertake extensive upgrades to supply cleaner fuels, comparable changes to fuel infrastructure may not be necessary for the transition to BS-VII," said a former executive with a state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), on the condition of anonymity.

To comply with BS VII norms, manufacturers may need to localize some technology components to cut costs and adapt solutions to Indian driving conditions, said Ashim Sharma, senior partner and business unit head at Nomura Research Institute Consulting and Solutions, India.

“In reducing the wear and tear from brake pads and tyres, which lead to brake dust and microparticles being emitted from EVs, manufacturers may have to incur additional costs apart from ensuring the minimum service life requirements for vehicle batteries,” he said.

This comes at a time when India has moved to using E20 petrol (a mix of 80% petrol and 20% ethanol), a cleaner alternative.

Also Read | Carmakers on edge over delays in notification of tougher emission norms

Queries on the shift emailed to the ministries of road transport and highways, heavy industries, petroleum and natural gas, state-run oil refiners (Indian Oil Corp, HPCL, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd), and automakers (Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India) on Monday remained unanswered until press time. Maruti Suzuki chairman R.C. Bhargava and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers declined to comment.

About the Authors

Subhash Narayan

Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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