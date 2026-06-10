India to notify tighter emission norms this fiscal year, BS VII launch in 2030

New Delhi: India plans to notify Bharat Stage VII emission norms this fiscal year for rollout in 2030, according to two people aware of the development. The move will mark the next phase of the country's effort to curb vehicular pollution and align with evolving global standards. The stiffer norms may, however, entail fresh investments from automakers and could push up vehicle prices.
Prior to this, India had rolled out the Bharat Stage VI norms in 2020, aimed at reducing vehicular emissions of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.
The new norms are expected to impose stricter limits on emissions, while also introducing advanced requirements for real-world emission monitoring, onboard diagnostics and vehicle durability, said one of the people cited above, a government official who requested anonymity.