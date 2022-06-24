India to get home-grown automobile safety rating

Bharat NCAP is aimed at serving as a consumer-centric platform allowing customers to choose safer cars while promoting healthy rivalry among automakers in India to make safer vehicles
NEW DELHI :India, home to some of the world’s deadliest roads, is set to introduce its maiden vehicle safety rating programme as part of a broader effort to improve road safety.
The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) is designed to check the safety of new vehicles and assign star ratings based on their performance in crash tests conducted on the lines of Global NCAP and European NCAP car safety programmes. Bharat NCAP takes effect on 1 April, 2023.
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said in a Twitter post on Friday that his ministry has approved the draft notification to introduce Bharat NCAP. It is aimed at serving as a consumer-centric platform allowing customers to choose safer cars while promoting healthy rivalry among automakers in India to make safer vehicles, Gadkari said.
The government plans to notify the new regulations on Bharat NCAP within a couple of months so that it can be adopted by the auto industry at the earliest, according to the draft notification.
Star rating of Made-in-India cars based on crash tests is critical not only to ensure structural and passenger safety in cars, but to also increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles. Indian roads are witness to an estimated 150,000 accidents every year, causing 3.1% loss to the GDP. The government aims to halve the number of road accidents by 2025.
Gadkari said the testing protocol of Bharat NCAP is proposed to be aligned with global crash test protocols, factoring in current Indian regulations, which will allow automakers to get their vehicles tested at their in-house testing centres.
Currently, crash testing of vehicles is not mandatory but a few companies have got some of their vehicles tested at Global NCAP accredited centres in Europe, particularly Germany, voluntarily, and a few others were shipped separately to Germany for testing. With Indian NCAP in place, such tests could be done in India at a much lower cost. The results of such tests would help buyers take informed purchasing decisions. The introduction of an India-specific NCAP is also expected to spur localization of safety components and help in overall adoption and production of safer vehicles.