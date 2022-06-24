India to get home-grown automobile safety rating

Currently, crash testing of vehicles is not mandatory but a few companies have got some of their vehicles tested at Global NCAP accredited centres in Europe, particularly Germany, voluntarily, and a few others were shipped separately to Germany for testing. With Indian NCAP in place, such tests could be done in India at a much lower cost. The results of such tests would help buyers take informed purchasing decisions. The introduction of an India-specific NCAP is also expected to spur localization of safety components and help in overall adoption and production of safer vehicles.