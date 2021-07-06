{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganga Expressway will be connecting the western part of Uttar Pradesh with the easter part of the state. Once complete, it will be the second longest expressway in the country. The Uttar Pradesh govt has already confirmed details about the new Ganga Expressway.

The new Ganga Expressway will be 594 kms long. The construction of the new expressway will begin in September this year

The UP state govt has announced that 83% of the land acquisition process is already complete for the expressway

The expressway will be fully access-controlled. Vehicles will only be permitted to enter or exit the expressway via specific toll plazas. There will be two main toll plazas, one is Meerut and the other in Prayagraj. Along the way, there will be 15 ramp toll plazas.

Ganga Expressway is proposed to start from N.H. 334, in district Meerut and end in district Prayagraj at the byepass of (N.H.-2).

Districts that will benefit from the project: Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rai Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. Around 519 villages will be connected to the expressway.

The travel time between Delhi and Prayagraj is expected to be cut short from the current 10-11 hours to just 6-7 hours with the help of the expressway.

The top speed has been set at 120 kmph which is the highest permissible speed in India.

Width of expressway – This expressway will be of 06 lanes (expandable up to 08 lanes) and all the structures will be constructed of 08 lane width. Width of ROW (Right of Way) of the expressway is proposed as 120M.

A service road of 3.75 M width will be constructed at one side of the expressway in the staggered form so that residents of nearby villages of the project area may get smooth transportation.

An airstrip will also be constructed on the expressway which will enable Indian Air Force planes to make emergency landings. The air stip will be constructed in Sultanpur district.

The project is expected to cost over ₹ 36,000 crore and is estimated to be complete in the next 26 months