From Bhutan to Mauritius, India drives diplomacy with electric buses

CESL has successfully floated tenders for more than 6,200 electric buses, including a 3,604-bus tender under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme that is set to close in July. Administered by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme aims to deploy 10,000 electric buses across 116 tier-II and tier-III cities in India. Also, the PM E-Drive scheme plans to deploy 14,028 e-buses in nine metropolitan cities with populations above 4 million.