From Bhutan to Mauritius, India drives diplomacy with electric buses

NEW DELHI: India is using electric buses (e-buses) as a new instrument of regional and Global South diplomacy, leveraging its growing clean mobility expertise to strengthen ties with neighbours such as Bhutan and Nepal, as well as Mauritius, according to six people aware of the development, including strategic and green mobility experts.
While Bhutan is set to receive 45 e-buses from Hinduja Group’s Switch Mobility, state-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has floated a tender to supply 20 e-buses and 10 chargers to Nepal. Also, Mauritius has already received 100 e-buses through a government-to-government contract.
“India’s external affairs ministry has taken charge of electric bus deployments in foreign countries in previous tenders to the Maldives, Mauritius, and Nepal, with other line ministries assisting. These tenders for supplying e-buses build essential strategic relationships in foreign countries,” said one of the persons cited above, requesting anonymity.