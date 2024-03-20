Auto News
India wants to be world's car factory. A plan is in the works
Rituraj Baruah 4 min read 20 Mar 2024, 10:15 PM IST
- The Union ministry of heavy industries is set to work on a long-term playbook to develop India as a global automobile manufacturing hub
A grand vision is taking shape to build a global automobile hub in India, potentially supporting both electric and conventional vehicles, as well as new mobility and battery technologies.
