India wants to be world's car factory. A plan is in the works

"Many of the schemes such as PLIs and FAME which have supported the industry so far would end in the near future," said Rajat Mahajan, partner, consulting at Deloitte India. "So, a mission document should look at several aspects, with continuing FAME for a short term of two years, and from a long-term perspective, localization & infrastructure being major subjects. Lower levies and easier land acquisition along with grid connectivity for setting up charging infrastructure would be key to boost EV adoption. Further incentives for batteries should continue in the form of subsidies or PLI to hit the target GWH capacity. Further, as the mission may look at a long-term perspective, and most likely beyond 2030, it should also focus on hydrogen-based mobility," Mahajan said.