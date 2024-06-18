India wants to restrict Chinese dumping of circuit boards. Automakers resist
Summary
- However, Indian makers of printed circuit boards, who believe an anti-dumping duty is necessary to promote domestic manufacturing, have a strong counter-argument: The auto industry hasn't given them firm commitments, preventing them from investing towards building capacities.
New Delhi: Citing quality, price and capacity challenges, Indian automakers are seeking exemption from a government order issued this March to impose anti-dumping duty on printed circuit boards (PCBs) imported from China and Hong Kong.