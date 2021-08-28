A Jeep Compass derivative called Jeep Commander has been revealed for the Brazilian market. The new seven-seater SUV is also expected to be launched in India sometime next year. However, the car might come to our market under a different monicker: Meridian.

The Jeep Commander will come with numerous changes compared to the standard Jeep Compass. In terms of dimensions, the SUV will be much bigger to accommodate the third row of seats. The car is 364mm longer than the Jeep Compass. Additionally, it is 41mm wider and 42mm higher compared to the Jeep Compass.

The rear door has also been enlarged to make ingress and egress easier for the third row of seats. The wheelbase of the car has also been increased by 158mm to add to the cabin space.

Cosmetically, the Jeep Commander gets a different front fascia and a different setup of headlights. In tailgate has also been revamped with extended lights.

On the interior, the dashboard layout looks similar to the Compass. However, the car uses Suede fabric on the dashboard as well as door panel in order to provide a more premium appeal.

Similar to Jeep Compass, the car has been offered in 4x2 and 4x4 variants. In terms of powertrain, the Brazil version of the SUV gets 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine. This engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Indian version of the Jeep Commander is expected to get a mild-hybrid system as an addition.

In terms of a petrol powertrain, it gets a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 185PS power and 270Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This version has been launched with just front-wheel drive.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.