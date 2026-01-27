India-EU FTA opens import route for European carmakers even as near-term price cuts unlikely
Tariff cuts on fully built cars could let European automakers test demand with select imports, but near-term pricing impact is expected to be limited.
Chennai: India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union, announced on Tuesday, will allow European carmakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz India and Volkswagen Group to use imports more strategically to introduce newer models and test demand in India, without committing to local manufacturing. The deal, however, is unlikely to trigger immediate price cuts for most vehicles already sold in the country.