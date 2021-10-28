India-made Suzuki Baleno has scored zero stars in the Latin NCAP crash test, a recent report by the vehicle safety accreditation group Global NCAP announced on Thursday. This version of Baleno gets two airbags as standard, and follows the poor show by Swift in August earlier this year.

Latin NCAP, which calls for urgent vehicle safety improvements, is the new car assessment programme for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Baleno was tested in frontal impact and side impact, whiplash and pedestrian protection. As per the Global NCAP statement, the Suzuki car achieved 20.03 per cent in Adult Occupant box, 17.06 per cent in Child Occupant box, 64.06 per cent in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users box and 6.98 per cent in Safety Assist box.

In the frontal impact the model showed stable structure performance. Side impact test showed high intrusion in the door with poor protection to the chest of the adult door during the test. Whiplash test showed marginal neck protection.

The zero stars result is explained by the poor side impact protection, low whiplash score due to the lack of UN32 proof for rear impact test, lack of standard side head protection airbags, lack of standard ESC and the decision of Suzuki of not recommending Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the test, the vehicle safety group noted.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Europe-spec Baleno with 6 airbags and ESC as standard. However, the Latin American model is offered without side body and side head airbags (curtain airbags) and ESC as standard.

Suzuki refused to test the optional equipment to show its performance which opens the question of the effectiveness of those extra safety elements, mentioned Global NCAP.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Yaris, produced in Brazil and Thailand with double airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, achieved one star in the Latin NCAP crash test.

The popular B segment model achieved 41.43 per cent in Adult Occupant box, 63.85 per cent in Child Occupant box, 61.63 per cent in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users box and 41.86 per cent in Safety Assist box.

“Baleno’s zero star is part of an ongoing disappointment, after the Swift’s zero star rating some weeks ago. With specially poor safety performance in adult and child occupant protection on offer from Suzuki as standard to Latin American consumers," stated Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP.

“Even more surprising and disappointing is Toyota’s first ever one star model, the Yaris. It is concerning that a decision made by Toyota Mexico is the main reason for this result but moreover the responsible of the decision of not offering now, as standard key safety equipment," Furas added.

“We make an energetic call for both Suzuki and Toyota to be committed to the safety of the consumers in Latin America and the Caribbean, we do not want more zero and one stars cars circulating in our countries," said Latin NCAP Chairman Stephan Brodziak.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.