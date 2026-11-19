Indian auto component makers see the proposed European curbs on Chinese hybrid-car imports and rules favouring locally made parts as an opportunity to gain business from both European carmakers seeking to regain domestic customers and Chinese manufacturers looking to set up factories in Europe.
The continent has long been an important market for Indian auto parts suppliers. Companies such as Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd have built significant businesses supplying European vehicle manufacturers, while several have also established manufacturing facilities in the region to serve local customers.