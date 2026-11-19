NEW DELHI : Indian auto component makers see the proposed European curbs on Chinese hybrid-car imports and rules favouring locally made parts as an opportunity to gain business from both European carmakers seeking to regain domestic customers and Chinese manufacturers looking to set up factories in Europe.
NEW DELHI : Indian auto component makers see the proposed European curbs on Chinese hybrid-car imports and rules favouring locally made parts as an opportunity to gain business from both European carmakers seeking to regain domestic customers and Chinese manufacturers looking to set up factories in Europe.
The continent has long been an important market for Indian auto parts suppliers. Companies such as Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd have built significant businesses supplying European vehicle manufacturers, while several have also established manufacturing facilities in the region to serve local customers.
The continent has long been an important market for Indian auto parts suppliers. Companies such as Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd have built significant businesses supplying European vehicle manufacturers, while several have also established manufacturing facilities in the region to serve local customers.
Gurugram-based Sona Comstar's chief financial officer Rohit Nanda told Mint that conversations with customers about the European Commission's proposed law mandating 70% local content in certain vehicles in Europe had begun, although nothing concrete has emerged so far.
In its 26 October earnings call, managing director Vivek Vikram Singh said European manufacturers were increasingly seeking alternatives to Chinese suppliers. “In Europe, we are gaining more business, and we're seeing a lot more traction as a lot of European OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) want to have an alternative supply chain to China.”
Pune-based Endurance Technologies Ltd's management believes the proposed restrictions could help restore volumes for European carmakers. Massimo Venuti, chief executive of Endurance Overseas, said during the company's 4 November earnings call that it had grown three to four times faster than its European peers despite rapid gains by Chinese manufacturers.
“More than 90% of the increase compared to the previous year has been led by the Chinese OEMs,” Venuti said, referring to the growth in European vehicle sales. “…this could be an opportunity for us because we will, for sure, receive requests for quotations from the Chinese OEMs,” he said, referring to the possibility of Chinese manufacturers setting up factories in Europe.
India's largest component maker, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, and Sona Comstar have previously noted that Indian suppliers can begin to win business from Chinese carmakers if they start making cars outside mainland China, in regions like Europe.
Make-in-Europe drive
The proposed import restrictions and local-content requirements are two separate measures aimed at protecting Europe's automotive industry.
The European Union (EU) has been considering a cap of 350,000 Chinese hybrid-vehicle imports annually, after Chinese manufacturers shifted towards hybrids and plug-in hybrids following the imposition of additional duties on Chinese-made battery-run electric vehicles (EVs). The cap could take effect as early as December, Bloomberg and Reuters have reported.
Separately, the European Commission's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act seeks to promote manufacturing within the bloc. Under the proposal, certain EVs would need to be assembled in the European Union, with at least 70% of the value of non-battery components originating within the bloc to qualify for specified public procurement and other support measures. The proposal still needs to clear the EU legislative process, but executives expect it to take effect next year.
The measures come as European carmakers face mounting competition in their home market. Chinese manufacturers, including BYD, SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd, Geely (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd) and Chery Automobile Co. Ltd, have expanded their presence, offering competitively priced electric and hybrid vehicles.
The gains have been sharp. In the first half of 2026, Chinese carmakers BYD, SAIC, Chery and Leapmotor (Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. Ltd) together accounted for 6.6% of the EU car market, nearly double their 3.4% share a year ago. BYD sales surged 168% to 131,000 units, while Chery and Leapmotor recorded growth of 269% and 527%, respectively, according to an 8 October report by DBS Chief Investment Office.
India's gain
European carmakers are also looking to deepen their sourcing from India, which offers a cost-competitive manufacturing base and an established supplier ecosystem.
Stellantis India chief Shailesh Hazela told Mint that the company's exports of components from India had doubled over the previous year, with a strong pipeline of Indian suppliers. “Indian suppliers have been scaling themselves to capacity, quality, and technology, all three. We are growing them. They are becoming our global partners.”
During his visit to India earlier this month, Mercedes' global chief executive Ola Källenius noted that the German luxury carmaker is seeing India play a key role in its supply chain.
Analysts also believe Indian suppliers’ existing manufacturing presence in Europe could help them meet local-content requirements for both established European automakers and Chinese manufacturers. However, execution may not be easy.
Subhabrata Sengupta, a partner at Avalon Consulting, said the opportunity will be selective, as Europe has become a tough geography for the auto business. “Benefits are for whoever has already set up plants. Europe is a difficult place to do business right now. The market is stagnant, regulations are changing and adding costs, and then there is the Chinese challenge,” Sengupta said.