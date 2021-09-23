1 min read.Updated: 23 Sep 2021, 10:39 PM ISTReuters
India's top auto dealers group has asked the Indian government to draft rules to safeguard their interests when global automakers decide to leave the market as Ford has said it will do.
The US company this month said it will stop making cars in the country and end its over two-decades long presence. It took a $2 billion hit and said it does not see a path to profitability, but the auto dealers group said this has left dealers in the lurch.