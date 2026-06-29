Export boom, tariff risks push Indian automakers to expand overseas

Indian automakers and component makers, including Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, are increasingly expanding manufacturing and assembly operations overseas as exports become a key growth pillar at a time when higher tariffs and geopolitical disruptions threaten to play spoilsport.
At least four companies, including Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Sona Comstar and Tata Motors, have underlined benefits of overseas plant expansion or committed additional expenses for improving overseas operations over the past month in key export markets across South America and Asia.
The bullish commentary on international plans come as exports of vehicles hit an all time high in financial year 2026 with cumulative vehicle exports growing by 24% to 6.6 million units, as per Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data.