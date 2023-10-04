Indian auto industry can unlock $400 bn by becoming more competitive: Report

New Delhi: The Indian auto sector could unlock $400 billion in incremental revenue by 2035 by focusing on making its exports globally competitive, a report released by consulting firm Arthur D Little said. Currently the fourth largest automotive market in the world, India’s auto sector is valued at $250 billion and is on track to hit $600 billion by 2035.

However, it could become an exports-led powerhouse worth $1 trillion by leveraging its favourable positioning as an alternative to China to manufacture electric vehicle platforms, establish dominance in automotive software research, and achieve developmental and operational manufacturing excellence at scale, the report said.

Developing global competitiveness as a manufacturing hub could place India in the league of countries such as Germany, Japan and South Korea, which have large global automotive hubs, each generating more than half a trillion US dollars in revenue. The report also said India's exports predominantly serve other emerging markets, and many OEMs consider Indian manufacturing quality to be below the standard needed for developed markets. However, new regulations around safety and emissions are closing the gap between India's automotive sector and markets in developed economies, the firm said.

"We are seeing a number of Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ola Electric that have aspirations to be global players. We talk about Tesla and BYD right now when we consider companies that are pioneering EVs globally. In 2035 we will also be talking about two or three Indian companies who will have achieved a similar feat," Barnik Maitra, managing partner for South Asia and India at Arthur D Little told Mint.

Arthur D Little said while India is "certainly the biggest +1 in China +1", it has rivals on the global landscape vying for a share of funding for emerging mobility. "Middle Eastern countries are heavily transforming their industries. The auto sector is one of their target sectors and they are trying to attract foreign investments into their countries. India needs to see that there is limited investment out there and countries like Saudi are willing to spend a lot of government money to foster this industry. However, there is huge global interest in investing in India and it doesn't need to lure investments with government spending," said Dr Andreas Schlosser, partner and global automotive leader, Arthur D Little.

The report highlighted India's strengths, including its thriving domestic market, and suggested that global players deepen their presence in the country for manufacturing, sourcing and software.

