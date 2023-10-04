Indian auto industry can unlock $400 bn by becoming more competitive: Report
The report by Arthur D Little said that India's exports predominantly serve other emerging markets and that standards must improve if it is to cater to developed markets
New Delhi: The Indian auto sector could unlock $400 billion in incremental revenue by 2035 by focusing on making its exports globally competitive, a report released by consulting firm Arthur D Little said. Currently the fourth largest automotive market in the world, India’s auto sector is valued at $250 billion and is on track to hit $600 billion by 2035.