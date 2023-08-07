Indian auto retail sector sustains 10% YoY growth in July, 3-Wheeler segment shines with 74% surge: FADA report2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:08 PM IST
July's vehicle retail data shows steady YoY growth of 10% in the auto retail sector, with all vehicle categories reporting positive growth. However, there was a 5% decline in retail sales on a MoM basis. Overall, retail sales registered a 13% decline compared to pre-COVID levels.
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) recently released its report on July's vehicle retail data, providing insights into the performance of various segments in the automotive industry.
