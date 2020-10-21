Indian Auto’s big bet amid a bleak year

The number of sales executives has steeply dropped following a pandemic-induced lockdown and nearly two years of bleak auto sales, but the absence of customers is starker, especially around this time of the year. “Many used to come in to enquire about the cars they want to purchase and even just to take pictures next to the cars they were interested in," said a Maruti sales executive, who did not wish to be named. New, pandemic-induced crowd control norms partly explain the lack of hustle and bustle (only 10 people are allowed to enter at a time and digital sale channels are seeing an uptick). But, more importantly, consumer interest remains depressed.