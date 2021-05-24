Subscribe
Indian auto's race to get ready for PLI

Indian auto’s race to get ready for PLI

Premium
India exports about four million vehicles in a year on an average, according to data available with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
10 min read . 09:00 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • Despite  a  thriving  domestic auto ecosystem, India is a marginal player in global supply chains. Is that set to change?
  • Incentives alone may not be able to convince firms to shift to India and create a separate ecosystem unless the local market also generates sufficient demand, say analysts.

Over the past few months, even amidst intense uncertainty about vehicle sales and supply chain bottlenecks, automakers like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd have been dreaming up plans about the future. The trigger: the largest production-linked incentive (PLI) subsidy scheme that is on offer, among a rainbow of such sectoral plans which have been unveiled ever since the pandemic hit India in the spring of 2020.

Suzuki Motor Corp., the parent of Maruti Suzuki, wants to collaborate with its fellow Japanese automaker and alliance partner, Toyota Motor Corp., in seeking to plug into the PLI tap to increase exports from India, according to two people aware of the matter. Broad plans are already being worked out. As part of this multi-year horizon strategy, Suzuki may position India as its sole manufacturing hub for a select range of products in the coming years, said one of the two, who requested anonymity. “Some automakers like Suzuki and Hyundai are upbeat about increasing the exports of parts and vehicles from India," said the person.

