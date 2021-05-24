Indian auto’s race to get ready for PLI

Over the past few months, even amidst intense uncertainty about vehicle sales and supply chain bottlenecks, automakers like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd have been dreaming up plans about the future. The trigger: the largest production-linked incentive (PLI) subsidy scheme that is on offer, among a rainbow of such sectoral plans which have been unveiled ever since the pandemic hit India in the spring of 2020.
Suzuki Motor Corp., the parent of Maruti Suzuki, wants to collaborate with its fellow Japanese automaker and alliance partner, Toyota Motor Corp., in seeking to plug into the PLI tap to increase exports from India, according to two people aware of the matter. Broad plans are already being worked out. As part of this multi-year horizon strategy, Suzuki may position India as its sole manufacturing hub for a select range of products in the coming years, said one of the two, who requested anonymity. “Some automakers like Suzuki and Hyundai are upbeat about increasing the exports of parts and vehicles from India," said the person.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal