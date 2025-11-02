Indian auto sales jump in October, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors sales surge over 8% — what's fueling the consumer demand?

India's automobile sales rose in October, driven by the Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations, while some automakers attributed the surge to the benefits of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. Maruti Suzuki saw an 8.3% increase in sales, while Tata Motors reported a 10% rise. Mahindra & Mahindra achieved a 26% growth, and Hyundai recorded strong demand, selling 69,894 units.

Here's a look at company-wise auto sales for the month of October —

Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki recorded 192,139 units of passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles in October, marking an 8.3% increase year-on-year. In October 2024, Maruti Suzuki sold 177,312 units.

The car maker sold 12,011 units of the Alto, 85,310 units of the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, as well as OEM Mode. Maruti Suzuki sold 1,88,642 units of passenger vehicles and 3,515 light commercial vehicles, according to the company's exchange filing.

Tata Motors Tata Motors registered total sales of 37,530 commercial vehicle units in October 2025, compared to 34,259 units in October 2024, marking a 10% increase. The automaker recorded 35,108 domestic sales, while international sales stood at 2,422 units.

Mahindra & Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. reported a 26 per cent growth in its overall auto sales to 1,20,142 units in October this year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 31% to 71,624 units in October, up from 54,504 units in the same month last year, according to a regulatory filing by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M). Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,741 units.

"In October, we achieved SUV sales of 71,624 units, a growth of 31 per cent, which is the highest SUV sales we have clocked ever in a month," M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.

Exports for the month of October totalled 1,589 units, representing a 41 per cent increase from October last year.

"A good monsoon, combined with the benefit of the GST rate cut announced in September have supported the strong performance in September and October 2025," M&M President, Farm Equipment Business, Veejay Nakra said.

Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) achieved a total of 69,894 units in monthly sales in October 2025. This includes monthly domestic sales of 53,792 units and exports of 16,102 units.

Speaking on the company's sales performance, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “October 2025 was a month driven by the festivals of Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali, further complimented by the positive impact of GST 2.0 reforms. This provided a significant boost to the Indian automotive industry."