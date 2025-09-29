NEW DELHI : Indian automakers are turning to Europe to add mileage to their businesses.

Their playbook: Acquire struggling regional players to tap their technological know-how and expand sales—particularly of electric vehicles (EVs)—when the market revives.

The latest in the series of Indian players' European buys is TVS Motor Co. Ltd’s €5 million acquisition of Italian design and engineering firm Engines Engineering S.p.A. on 25 September to set up a global design hub and upgrade its premium offerings.

Also Read | GST cuts just sparked an early Diwali for India's auto market

Just a few months ago, Tata Motors Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd had concluded their biggest-ever global takeovers. The former bought the commercial vehicle business of Italian firm Iveco S.p.A. for $4.4 billion, while the two-wheeler maker took full control of Austrian motorcycle brand KTM in a €800 million deal.

The shopping spree is driven by European automakers’ struggles, exacerbated by US tariffs in a slowing economy, giving Indian firms an opportunity to acquire international businesses at lower valuations.

Meanwhile, several Indian automakers—including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Hero Motocorp Ltd, and TVS-backed Ultraviolette Automotive—are also using the opportunity to expand exports of their premium EVs to the region through existing distribution networks.

However, despite a minimal presence in the crowded market, these automakers face more than a slowing economy—Chinese competitors such as BYD are already making inroads.

The short window

Industry executives assert that there exists a window of opportunity in the European market that can help Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) diversify geographically and acquire advanced engineering capabilities.

Also Read | This auto parts maker has recipe for 3x revenue jump. Real test is in execution

“We are expanding our ability to deliver premium, connected, and electric vehicles that set new global benchmarks," said TVS chairman and managing director Sudarshan Venu in a statement announcing the Engines Engineering acquisition.

Moreover, the management highlighted that the deal will complement its British business Norton Motorcycle Co. Ltd, which it acquired in 2020 for €16 million.

“Opportunities like these do not come when you want. You move when they arise. There was a very small window to get this business," said Tata Motors chief financial officer P.B. Balaji on 31 July, addressing investors’ concerns about the rationale behind the Inveco acquisition amid a struggling European market.

“It is a meaningful, large acquisition… There is an understanding between the two companies to build a business of scale and size," Balaji added.

Meanwhile, analysts believe that while Europe is not an attractive destination for auto sales yet, Indian OEMs can look to gradually grab a share in the region's EV market.

“Tech is still largely in Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, and the US. So based on valuation, there would be acquisition opportunities in the non-growing markets among these markets," said Subhabrata Sengupta, partner at the Asia-focused strategy consulting firm Avalon Consulting.

Even companies have identified Europe as an important destination for premium EVs. For instance, the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has exported 2,900 units of its e-Vitara to the region before its India launch.

The carmaker has repeatedly emphasized that near-term EV growth will come from exports, as it will be some time before the domestic EV market matures.

“We are growing better because exports have been very buoyant. In the coming year, exports are expected to grow by 20%. This is going to be the main driver for our production, sales, and profits," R.C. Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, said in April, adding the carmaker will mostly export its EVs initially.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker is also entering Europe, with planned launches in the UK, Germany, France, and Spain in 2025-26, aiming to boost exports of its electric scooter Vida VX2.

Also Read | How India's newest billionaire is spreading his business bets wide

TVS-backed electric bike maker Ultraviolette, too, sees the European market as an important growth destination. “What we see is in terms of acceptance of EV as a concept and acceptance of more sustainable forms of mobility is much higher [in Europe]," Niraj Rajmohan, co-founder and chief technology officer at Ultraviolette, told Mint in an interview on 22 September.

In August, Mahindra and Mahindra said that it was looking to export its EVs to the UK following the India-UK free trade agreement.

A note of caution

While many Indian automakers expect tech synergies and premium sales in Europe to drive revenue growth, some are still exercising caution.

Ashok Leyland Ltd, looking for deals to diversify exports, suggested the best opportunities are in the southern hemisphere, not Europe.

“The growth that is there is largely going to be in the southern hemisphere. And that's where we are focused because of the demographics, changes that are happening, and government policies, particularly in West Asia. Now Africa is also coming back," Amandeep Singh, president-light commercial vehicles, international operations, defence and power solutions, Ashok Leyland, told Mint in an interview on 26 September.

He noted that Europe is experiencing very slow growth, with most countries recording low single-digit increases in automobile sales.

The European EV market saw a decline in 2024. Electric car registrations fell 1.3% to less than 2 million units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

While a consolidated estimate for two-wheelers is unavailable, a May report by market research firm Global Market Insights Inc. projected the European e-bike market would expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8% to reach $25.1 billion in 2034 from $17.5 billion in 2024.

“These are saturated markets. To play these markets, what we are thinking is to do it through the EV. Because when the market shifts from ICE to EV, market disruption will take place, and that's the time really for the entry," Singh added.

However, earlier this year, Ashok Leyland decided to shutter its UK manufacturing plant of ECVs owing to low demand in the region.

To be sure, European Union's (EU's) gross domestic product (GDP) growth has slowed down from 6.3% in 2021 to 1% in 2024, affecting consumer sectors like automobiles, showed data from Trading Economics.

“The European market is not growing, hence acquisition in MEA (Middle East and Africa) or Latin America may be attractive from a growth perspective," added Sengupta of Avalon Consulting.

The European business slowdown has also weighed on TVS, which has so far invested upwards of ₹1,000 crore in Norton but has still not made any money from it.

“Increased losses from subsidiaries (excluding TVS Credit) need to be monitored," said Rishi Vora of Kotak Institutional Equities in a note after the company's March quarter results.

“The company continues to incur losses on the Norton Motorcycle as it continues to undertake costs of the development."

The competition

Indian automakers have a negligible presence in Europe, with only component makers making $6 billion in revenues from the region.

Tata, through an acquisition in 2008, acquired British luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which, after a turnaround, contributed 71% to the company's top line in 2024-25.

As they seek to grow sales in the region, Indian automakers will face competition from European and Chinese firms.

Analysts said Chinese competition is particularly intense in the passenger vehicle segment, with giants like BYD making their mark in the region.

In the EU, BYD holds a 3.1% market share in battery electric vehicles (BEVs). According to a 26 June Elara Capital note, its exports to the EU and the UK have nearly doubled in 2025 year-to-date.

“We believe China’s OEMs can gain incremental global PV market share in the next 3-5 years, thereby putting pressure on legacy OEMs," the note said.