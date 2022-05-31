Indian battery recycling company Attero to spend $1 billion

Recycling spent batteries will be crucial for the supply of lithium, whose shortage is threatening the global switch to clean energy through electric vehicles. As lithium supply fails to keep up with demand, the prices of batteries — which make up about 50% of an EV’s cost — are rising sharply. Higher battery costs may make electric cars unaffordable for the masses and for value-conscious markets such as India, which is already lagging major nations like China in making the switch.

