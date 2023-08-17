Gautam Singhania, the Billionaire businessman, known for love for luxury cars is visibly upset with Maserati.

Singhania recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the safety concerns about Maserati MC20, which stands for 'Maserati Corse 2020'. Taking to social media on August 10, the founding Chairman of The Super Car Club (established by Singhania in 2009) urged potential Maserati MC20 buyers to talk to him before buying the car. "I have a view that might surprise you," he tweeted.

With a starting price of ₹3.69 crore, the mid-engine supercar was launched in March in India, after being delayed by nearly a year. The vehicle is said to be a "spiritual successor" to the 2004 MC12. The MC20 is Maserati's first car with an in-house engine in over 20 years.

A week later, The Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group revealed that the Maserati car had "fundamental defects." Singhania, the ardent lover of supercars said that MC20 was the "worst car" he had driven in his life.

“The Maserati MC20 has probably been the worst car I have driven in my life. Anybody buying a Maserati car should think twice... Fundamental defects in the Maserati car. Factory like an Ostrich with its head in the sand, not willing to acknowledge. Consumer courts should take notice," his tweets read